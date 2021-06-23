Delegation of NATO Allied Land Command visits Military Academy of Azerbaijani Armed Forces (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 23
Trend:
A delegation in Azerbaijan led by Chief of Staff of the NATO Allied Land Command (Izmir/Turkey), Major General Metin Tokel, has visited the Military Academy of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
At the meeting, the guests were informed about the activities of the Military Academy, issues of cooperation with NATO in the field of military education were discussed.
