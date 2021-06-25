Trial of 14 Armenian terrorists to continue in Baku soon (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Title changed, first version posted on 14:08

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Samir Ali - Trend:

Trial on a criminal case against 14 members of the Armenian armed groups who committed provocative terrorist and other criminal acts in Azerbaijan was held at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes, Trend reports on June 25.

The indictment was announced at the trial chaired by Judge Afghan Hajiyev.

The accused Volodya Hakobyan asked the judge to make a decision on the return of all members of the Armenian armed groups to their homeland.

In accordance with the indictment, the defendants, having illegally acquired firearms, ammunition, explosives and devices, created armed groups not envisaged by the law.

“On November 26-27, 2020, these people illegally crossed the state border of Azerbaijan as an organized group, took up combat positions in the forest of Hadrut settlement of the Khojavand district. Until December 13, 2020, the defendants committed provocative and terrorist acts in this territory,” the indictment reads.

This group committed terror in Hadrut settlement of the Khojavand district. Its members are charged under Articles 214 (terrorism), 228 (illegal acquisition, possession of weapons and explosives), 279 (creation of groups in an illegal armed formation, participation in them), 318 (illegal crossing of the state border) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

The judge said that if the accusation is confirmed by the court investigation, the defendants may be imprisoned for a term of 14 to 20 years, or they may be sentenced to life imprisonment.

Expressing their attitude to the indictment, the Armenian terrorists partially pleaded guilty.

After the break, the defendants were asked to testify.

The trial will continue on June 29 and the accused will give the testimony.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case initiated by the Main Investigation Department of the Azerbaijani State Security Service against the members of the Armenian armed formations disarmed as a result of the anti-terrorist operation of the State Security Service on December 13, 2020 has been completed.