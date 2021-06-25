President Aliyev signs law on execution of Azerbaijani state budget for 2020 (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 17:50)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 25

Trend:

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2020.

In accordance with the law, the execution of the state budget of Azerbaijan for 2020 was approved with revenues in the amount of 24.7 billion manat ($14.5 billion) and expenditure worth 26.4 billion manat ($15.5 billion).

The executed income and expenditure of the state budget are accepted.