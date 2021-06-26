Turkey's Ministry of National Defense congratulates Azerbaijani Armed Forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 26

Trend:

The Ministry of National Defense of Turkey has congratulated the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan on June 26 - the Armed Forces Day, Trend reports.

The Turkish ministry has published the corresponding post on its Twitter account.

"On this special day, we congratulate the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, heroically and selflessly guarding the security of the brotherly people. We are proud and happy with the struggle of the Azerbaijani army, which liberated its historical lands in Karabakh from Armenian occupation," the publication says.