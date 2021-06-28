Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev holds telephone talks with Georgian Prime Minister
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 28
Trend:
On June 28, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held telephone talks Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili.
Latest
India overtakes US in total vaccine doses given, registers marginal dip in daily COVID-19 case count
Nizami Ganjavi Int'l Center holds ‘Assessing Western Balkan: Way Forward’ web-conference in co-op with FSSV, NCAFP (VIDEO)
Azerbaijani minister believes Yukselish competition results to contribute to formation of highly competitive human capital