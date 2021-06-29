Azerbaijani Air Force continues successful performance at int'l tactical exercises in Turkey (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 29

Pilots of the Air Force of Azerbaijan have completed new tasks at the ‘Anatolian Eagle – 2021’ international flight-tactical exercises held in the Turkish city of Konya, Trend reports referring to the country's Defense Ministry.

The exercises are held with the participation of flight crews from different countries.

Having detected the ground targets of the imaginary enemy with the help of laser observation devices, the military pilots of the Azerbaijani Air Force struck at them and completed the tasks of conducting air battles.