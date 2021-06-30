EU to add Azerbaijan to list of safe countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30

Trend:

The European Union will add Azerbaijan to the list of countries from which travel to Europe is allowed in connection with COVID-19 infection, Trend reports referring to the foreign media.

The governments of the EU member states have agreed to add 11 new countries to the list of countries from which non-essential trips will be allowed.

The ambassadors of 27 EU countries approved the amendments at a meeting on June 30 and the changes will take effect in the coming days.

Thus, 11 countries were added to the list, namely, Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brunei, Canada, Jordan, Kosovo, Moldova, Montenegro, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Armenia.