Colonel-General visits Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5
Trend:
Assistant of the Azerbaijani president, Head of the Military Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, Colonel-General Maharram Aliyev visited the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic from June 29 through July 2 upon the instruction of President of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports on July 5.
