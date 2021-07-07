Trial of mercenary who fought for Armenia in Karabakh war continues in Baku (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7
By Samir Ali – Trend:
The trial on a criminal case over Russian citizen Eduard Dubakov, who was attracted by Armenia to the battles in Karabakh war against Azerbaijan, continues at the Baku Court on Grave Crimes, Trend reports.
The trial is chaired by Judge Samir Aliyev.
Earlier, a criminal case was initiated under Articles 214-3.1 (terrorism, financing of terrorism), 218.2 (participation in a criminal union (organization), as well as participation in the association of organizers, leaders, and/or other representatives of organized groups), 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.
