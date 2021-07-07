Infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan's liberated lands prioritized – Foreign Ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7
Trend:
Implementation of infrastructure projects in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation is one of the priority issues in Azerbaijan, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov told Trend on July 7.
