Infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan's liberated lands prioritized – Foreign Ministry (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted on 14:29)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 7

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Implementation of infrastructure projects in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from the Armenian occupation is one of the priority issues in Azerbaijan, Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Elnur Mammadov told Trend on July 7.

“Azerbaijan, which played an important role in launching several international transport corridors, attaches particular importance to these projects,” Mammadov added. “The North-South International Transport Corridor can be noted among these projects.”

"The Belt and Road Transport Corridor project being implemented jointly with China is of particular importance,” deputy foreign minister added. “In this context, the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway plays an important role. As is known, this line, which was put into operation in October 2017, is part of the most profitable and economically viable transport corridor connecting Europe and Asia."