Azerbaijan - key partner for Economic and Investment Plan for Eastern Partnership - Commissioner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

Trend:

Azerbaijan is a key partner for implementation of Economic and Investment Plan for Eastern Partnership,

Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi tweeted, Trend reports.

"In Azerbaijan tonight: Great exchange of views with Ministers for Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and for Energy Parviz Shahbazov on the potential of Economic and Investment Plan for Eastern Partnership we put forward last week to kickstart recovery. Azerbaijan key partner for its implementation," he wrote.