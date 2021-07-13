In short period of time, Azerbaijan gained great respect, confidence in Non-Aligned Movement - President Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 13

Trend:

In a short period of time, Azerbaijan gained great respect and confidence in the Non-Aligned Movement, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing a Mid-term Ministerial Conference of the Non-Aligned Movement held in a video format, Trend reports.

“The historic “Bandung principles” promoting respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity of all countries, non-interference in the internal affairs, among others, fully coincide with Azerbaijan’s foreign policy priorities,” the president said.

“Therefore, 10 years ago, Azerbaijan joined the NAM family,” President Aliyev added. “In a short period of time, our country gained great respect and confidence in the Movement.”