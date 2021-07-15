Armenia must take lessons from past - Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 12:42

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15

Armenia must take lessons from the past, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, commenting on the statement of the Deputy Prime Minister of Armenia Tigran Avinyan, who said that “there will not be a peace treaty [between Armenia and Azerbaijan] until the issue of the status of Karabakh is resolved,”Trend reports referring to the ministry.

“Apparently, Avinyan forgot that the elections were left behind, and today it’s necessary to deal not with populism, but with real deeds. In general, the statements of Armenian officials, which don't coincide with the new reality that has emerged in the region, are primarily directed against it,” Abdullayeva noted.

“The best means for achieving peace, security and progress in the region is the normalization of relations based on respect and observance of the principles of international law. This is position always demonstrated by Azerbaijan," she further said.

According to the spokesperson, after eliminating the factor of occupation of its territories, Azerbaijan stated that it was ready to normalize relations with Armenia, and supported the initiatives of new cooperation.

"This is because Azerbaijan is a supporter of constructiveness, not destructiveness," Abdullayeva added.

As for the references to the so-called ‘status issue’, Azerbaijan has declared its position repeatedly and at a high level, she also said.

"In his speech on July 14, the head of our state once again stressed that there is no territorial unit called Nagorno-Karabakh on the territory of Azerbaijan. There is no Nagorno-Karabakh, there is Karabakh. On the basis of the decree I signed on July 7, the Karabakh economic zone was established. It unites the districts related to Karabakh," the spokesperson noted.

At the same time, according to her, some foreign representatives make statements similar to those of the deputy prime minister of Armenia.

"Unfortunately, empty promises and illusions voiced by these people won’t bring any benefits to Armenia. It must realize this and take lessons from the past and history," concluded Abdullayeva.