Eastweststream.com is media platform run by professionals - AzTV chairman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 17
Trend:
The Eastweststream.com media platform is run by professionals, Rovshan Mammadov, chairman of Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC (AzTV), said at the presentation of the joint project by Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency and Russia’s TASS news agency - the Eastweststream.com media platform, Trend reports on July 17.
“The creation of the Eastweststream.com media platform marks a new stage,” Mammadov said. “This is the stage for the Azerbaijani media to enter the global stage.”
