Fact that Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of territorial claims - absurd, MFA says
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 20
Trend:
The fact that the Armenian Foreign Ministry accuses Azerbaijan of territorial claims is another absurdity, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, commenting on the statement of the Armenian Foreign Ministry dated July 19, 2021, Trend reports on July 20.
