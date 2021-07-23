Servicemen of Azerbaijani army killed as result of Armenian aggression (UPDATE)

Title Changed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

One of the servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army was martyred on July 23, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

At about 16:00 (GMT+4) on July 23, units of the Armenian Armed Forces from positions in the Basarkecher region fired at the positions of the Azerbaijani Army on the territory of the Kalbajar district of the Armenian-Azerbaijani state border.

“As a result of a sniper shot from the opposite side, a serviceman of the Azerbaijani Army, junior officer Farman Yagublu, became a martyr. The leadership of the Ministry of Defense expresses deep condolences to the families and friends of the martyr!” said the message of the ministry.

At present, the units of the Azerbaijani Army deployed in the direction are taking retaliatory actions.

“By resorting to such provocations, the Armenian side aims to aggravate the situation on the state border of the two countries. All responsibility for this provocation lies with Armenia,” the defense ministry stated.