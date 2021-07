FMs of Azerbaijan, Serbia hold one-on-one meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

A one-on-one meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Serbian counterpart Nikola Selakovic was held in Baku on July 26, Trend reports.

Issues of bilateral relations were discussed at the meeting.

A delegation headed by the Serbian Foreign Minister arrived in Azerbaijan on July 25.