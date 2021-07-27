Baku Declaration to contribute to ensuring security in region - Turkish parliament speaker

Politics 27 July 2021 16:14 (UTC+04:00)
Baku Declaration to contribute to ensuring security in region - Turkish parliament speaker

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The Baku Declaration will contribute to ensuring security in the region, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop said at a trilateral meeting of the speakers of the legislative bodies of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan in the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on July 27.

"I am glad that the meeting is being held in Baku today,” chairman said. “I think that holding of meetings in this format will contribute to the further development of relations among three fraternal countries."

“The Baku Declaration, which will be signed following the meeting, will contribute to ensuring security in the region,” Sentop said. “This document will play an important role in terms of institutionalizing trilateral relations.”

