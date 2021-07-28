Armenia threatens regional security by shelling Azerbaijani border districts - Turkish Parliament

Politics 28 July 2021 10:02 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28

Trend:

The shelling of the border districts of Azerbaijan by Armenia is a threat to the security of the region, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Turkey Mustafa Sentop said, Trend reports.

Sentop made the statement during a conference in Azerbaijan's Ganja city on July 28.

According to the Parliament chairman, Armenia's actions can lead to a regional war.

He also stressed that Turkey has always supported Azerbaijan.

“During the 44-day Second Karabakh War, I was in Baku. Turkey was supporting Azerbaijan during the war. We visited Ganja, visited local residents who were injured as a result of missile attacks on the city in order to show draw the attention of the world community to the crimes committed by Armenia against civilians,” Sentop said.

