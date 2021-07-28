As long as Armenia continues border provocations, peace in region impossible - official
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 28
By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
As long as the provocations of Armenians on the border continue, it will be impossible to ensure peace in the region, Chairman of the Grand National Assembly (Parliament) of Turkey Mustafa Sentop said, Trend reports.
Sentop made the remark during a conference in Azerbaijan’s Ganja city on July 28.
"If these provocations do not stop, then even more bitter consequences are inevitable. The world community should also call on Armenia to stop provocations that pose a threat to peace in the region," Sentop said.
