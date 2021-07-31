Pakistani Cultural Center opens at Azerbaijan University of Languages (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 31

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

Pakistani Cultural Center opened at the Azerbaijan University of Languages in Baku, Trend reports on July 31.

The ceremony was also attended by Speaker of Pakistan’s National Assembly (lower house of the parliament) Asad Qaiser.

Rector of the university Kamal Abdulla said at the ceremony that the opening of this center will contribute to the development of cultural ties between the peoples of the two countries.

He noted that through this center, citizens will be able to get acquainted with Pakistani culture.

"We have already established relations with the Pakistani University of Foreign Languages ​​and we hope that the Azerbaijan Cultural Center will also be opened in Pakistan," Abdullah added.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan, Bilal Hayee stressed that the opening of this center is very remarkable event.

"We want the Azerbaijani people to get acquainted with Pakistani culture through the center. We’ll provide the necessary support in this. Pakistan has always supported Azerbaijan - both during the war [2020 Karabakh war] and afterwards," added the ambassador.

As Qaiser noted, the opening of this center will allow the two peoples to get even closer to the Azerbaijani and Pakistani culture.

"We intend to develop relations between the two countries in the field of education. We would like to develop cooperation between Azerbaijan and Pakistan in the field of student exchange and mutual recognition of diplomas," he added.