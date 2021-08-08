Azerbaijan supports Georgia's independence and territorial integrity - Foreign Ministry
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8
Trend:
Azerbaijan supports the independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia within its internationally recognized borders, said in a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan on the official Twitter page, Trend reports.
The ministry noted that Azerbaijan and Georgia benefit from a strategic partnership based on respect and adherence to the fundamental principles of international law.
