Flag Raising Ceremony in conjunction with the 54th ASEAN day (PHOTO)

On the occasion of the 54th ASEAN Day, the Embassy of Malaysia and the Republic of Indonesia in Baku, Azerbaijan collaborated to organise the first ASEAN Day celebration in the Republic of Azerbaijan [to mark the 54th Anniversary of the formation of the Association of Southeast Asian Nation (ASEAN), Trend reports citing the Embassy of Malaysia in Baku.

The historical ASEAN Day celebration in the Republic of Azerbaijan witnessed the first ASEAN flag raising ceremony being held together with the singing of the ASEAN Anthem “The ASEAN Way”. The celebration was then officiated with the ASEAN cake-cutting ceremony by H.E Dato’ Yubazlan Yusof, Ambassador of Malaysia to the Republic of Azerbaijan and H.E Ambassador Hildi Hamid, Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the event the Ambassadors have addressed the following:

ASEAN has grown from strength to strength since its establishment in 1967 and has made remarkable journey in all spheres. Besides celebrating its successes, this event is also aimed at promoting public awareness on ASEAN and its relevance to all stakeholders.

The ASEAN theme for this year is “We Care, We Prepare, We Prosper” as the main essence in ensuring ASEAN preparedness in the post COVID-19 pandemic era.

In embracing a truly people-centred ASEAN, ASEAN Community is established based on the three main pillars; ASEAN Political-Security Community, ASEAN Economic Community and ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community to ensure all peoples of the region to not only benefit, but also participate in the development of community building.

With a combined population of more than 661 million people, and combined GDP amounting to USD3.2 trillion (2019), ASEAN is among the most dynamic regions; the third biggest economy in the world, after China and India. ASEAN is projected to become the fourth biggest global economic powerhouse by 2050.

Malaysia and the Republic of Indonesia are the only ASEAN countries with Embassies based in Baku. We are committed to promote ASEAN as the main economic and socio-cultural hubs. We are also committed to explore the potential cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and its region with ASEAN.