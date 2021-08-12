Azerbaijani president gifts 'Karabakh before and after occupation' book to famous Kazakh poet
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug.12
Trend:
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received prominent Kazakh poet and public figure Olzhas Suleimenov, Trend reports.
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev presented Olzhas Suleimenov with a book entitled “Karabakh before and after occupation”.
