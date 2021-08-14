Azerbaijani President: This was our duty to the people, to history, to future generations, and we have fulfilled this duty with dignity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 14

Trend:

“Every inch of land is our land, and we had to liberate them. This was our duty to the people, to history, to future generations, and we have fulfilled this duty with dignity,” said President Ilham Aliyev as he was interviewed by CNN Turk TV channel.

Speaking about the national leader Heydar Aliyev’s will regarding the liberation of occupied territories, the head of state said: “My father's will was not only about Shusha, it was about all the lands that were under occupation at the time. After Shusha was liberated, I visited my father's grave and said that I had fulfilled his will. It was probably the happiest days of my life. Shusha, of course, is such a native and dear city for every Azerbaijani. It has a great symbolic meaning. It is no coincidence that I declared Shusha the Capital of Culture of Azerbaijan. But all other cities are as dear and native to me and to all the people of Azerbaijan as Shusha.”