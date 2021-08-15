Zangezur corridor - strategic infrastructure project bringing huge benefits to countries of region–US expert

Politics 15 August 2021 12:17 (UTC+04:00)
Zangezur corridor - strategic infrastructure project bringing huge benefits to countries of region–US expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15

By Jeila Aliyeva - Trend:

The Zangezur corridor is a strategic infrastructure project that will greatly benefit the countries of the region, Peter Tase, US expert, strategic adviser on international affairs and public diplomacy to governments, universities, and corporations in Europe and the Americas told Trend.

" However the vision and leadership of Armenian rulers is a real medieval posture when tackling infrastructure and economic projects that connect multiple countries. Unfortunately, Nikol Pashinyan is more focused on how to expand his personal watch collection than on active infrastructure projects that will strengthen his country's economy and consolidate financial and monetary policy. The Zangezur corridor is a strategic infrastructure project that will bring great benefits to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Iran and Russia," he said.

There’s a lack of pragmatism in the steps taken by Armenia. On the other hand, Baku has solely shaped and promoted a strategic road map that encompasses rail way infrastructure, logistical parks and highway system that would increase the economic integration of the countries of the region, added the expert.

He also noted that Armenia was the most stagnant player and insincere actor who tried to drag the entire Caucasus region into the abyss of disaster since the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

---
