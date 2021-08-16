No Azerbaijani civilians currently present in Afghanistan - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

Trend:

No Azerbaijani civilians are currently present in Afghanistan, Spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports on Aug.16.

Abdullayeva reminded that in accordance with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s order dated July 28, 2021, Ilham Mammadov was appointed the ambassador of Azerbaijan to Afghanistan.

"After the appointment, the ambassador to Afghanistan hasn’t yet left. As for the civilians of Azerbaijan in this country, they are currently not there. Azerbaijani peacekeepers continue their service in Afghanistan," she added.