Azerbaijani, Turkish defense ministers discuss military-technical co-op at IDEF-2021 fair (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 17

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, at the invitation of Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, took part in the opening ceremony of the IDEF-2021 International Defense Industry Fair in Istanbul on August 17, the press service of the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry told Trend.

At the exhibition, Hasanov viewed the weapons, equipment, and military equipment produced by various companies.

During the visit, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with the heads of the Turkish ASELSAN, ROKETSAN, HAVELSAN, ASPILSAN companies, and other enterprises of the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey.

In the course of the meetings, the sides exchanged views on the prospects for the development of military and technical cooperation and on other issues of mutual interest.