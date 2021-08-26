First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva - outstanding politician, who made special contribution to development of government system and traditions of statehood in Azerbaijan - Romania's ex-PM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

Trend:

Azerbaijan’s First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva is an outstanding politician, who made a special contribution to the development of the government system and traditions of statehood in her country, Romania’s former Prime Minister (1989-1991), member of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center Petre Roman told Trend.

“The activity of First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva in the name of progress in Azerbaijan is admirable. I remember with great respect the meeting with Mehriban Aliyeva during the Global Baku Forum and other events held in Baku by the Nizami Ganjavi International Center,” Roman said. “My impressions from these events are such that the activities of Mehriban Aliyeva are generally aimed at promoting the national and cultural values ​​of Azerbaijan. By her work, she also greatly contributes to the successful policy of President Ilham Aliyev, aimed at the development of Azerbaijan.”

He highlighted the large-scale work done by First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva in promoting the ideas of intercultural dialogue and multiculturalism.

The Heydar Aliyev Foundation, headed by Mehriban Aliyeva, takes an active part in social development in Azerbaijan, making a significant contribution to the socio-economic sphere through the implementation of various projects in the fields of education, healthcare, culture, sports, science and technology, and ecology, the former prime minister said.

One of the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation is the restoration of historical monuments of republican and world significance, the construction of new cultural facilities. Thanks to the Foundation, historical monuments are being restored and new cultural centers such as music schools, museums, art galleries, libraries, are created not only in Azerbaijan but also abroad, Roman noted.

“Throughout my political career, I have contributed to the establishment of mutual understanding between representatives of different ethnic groups and religions in Romania. I want to stress that Azerbaijan is the first Islamic country in the East, which gave women the right to vote and be elected,” he reminded. “This is an important example of the combination of Islamic values ​​and democracy. Based on my experience, I highly appreciate the achievements of Mehriban Aliyeva in the field of multiculturalism and interreligious dialogue in Azerbaijan.”

“It can be said with confidence that Azerbaijan has become a bridge between different civilizations. In this context, I would like to mention the significant speech of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev at the last conference in the online format, where he presented his activity in favor of his country, demonstrated a deep understanding of the world situation in this area. We also made sure that the President of Azerbaijan is not indifferent to the destiny of the Armenian people after the end of the occupation of Karabakh territories by Armenia,” added Roman.