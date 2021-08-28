President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athletes who won gold medals at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 27
Trend:
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the Azerbaijani athletes, who brought gold medals to the country at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games.
In a post on his Twitter account, President Ilham Aliyev said: “I cordially congratulate members of our National Paralympic team - Shahana Hajiyeva, Vugar Shirinli and Raman Saleh for bringing the joy of victory to our country at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games, and wish them and other members of our team further success!”
