Fuzuli International Airport is air gate of Karabakh - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 29

Trend:

Fuzuli International Airport is the air gate of Karabakh, President Ilham Aliyev said in a video footage of Fuzuli International Airport shared by First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, Trend reports.

In the video footage taken in the car, President Ilham Aliyev says: “We are approaching Fuzuli International Airport. On the left is the airport terminal and the runway is in front of us. In a matter of a few months, the airport is almost ready to open. The construction of the airport began this year. I said that Fuzuli International Airport would be opened this year. Perhaps no airport in the world has been built at this rapid pace. The runway is ready. Final finishing work is currently under way here. I would like to note again that I laid the foundation of the airport this year, and now we are here to get acquainted with the progress of construction. This airport is the air gate of Karabakh.”