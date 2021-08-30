There is no concept of “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”, says Azerbaijani president

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30

Trend:

There is no concept of a “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic”, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said addressing the official opening ceremony of the Vagif Poetry Days in Shusha, Trend reports.

“Karabakh Hotel re-opened its doors to visitors after a major overhaul yesterday," said the president.

"We saw what Karabakh Hotel was like during the occupation," the president said. "Only two floors of it were working. There was no water or electricity. It was in a state of disrepair. It has been restored, and I think that the most important of these measures is the laying of the foundation stone of a new residential complex."

"The new hotel will be five-star," the president said. "There will be 150 rooms in it. At present, there are 150 rooms in Karabakh and Kharibulbul hotels in Shusha – a total of 300 rooms. There will be a large conference hall and venues for events. The location of the five-star hotel was also chosen by me."

"The hated enemy was building the so-called parliament of the self-styled “Nagorno-Karabakh Republic” there," President Aliyev said. "This was intended to annoy us. The foundation of that building had already been laid and stonework had already been completed. By my order, this devil's lair was destroyed."