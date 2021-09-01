Level of destruction in Azerbaijani liberated territories is shocking - Hungarian journalist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1

By Fakhri Vakilov, Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

The level of destruction in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation is shocking, Gabor Toth, senior editor for international events in Hungarian HIRtv news television channel told Trend.

Toth made the statement during the visit to Azerbaijani liberated lands together with other journalists from several countries.

Toth noted that this is his first time in Azerbaijani liberated lands and the contrast between here and Baku is huge.

“First I saw Baku which is a beautiful, modern, clean city with modern buildings and fast development. By coming here we saw destroyed villages,” he said.

He also pointed out the different approaches of Armenia and Azerbaijani to the cultural sites of different religions.

“It is a real tragedy. I saw that the churches are under reconstruction in these lands, so it was very good to see that you don’t do the mistake that Armenians did, and instead of damaging the cultural sites, ruining them as Armenia did with Muslim sites you are reconstructing it which is really nice. It is a different approach,” he said.

He also pointed that there are many houses are empty in Shusha and that Armenians burnt apartments before leaving the now liberated lands.

“I hope that one day Azerbaijani people who left the city three decades ago can return here. Armenian vandalism is without a question happened. It happened. What I saw personally, was really shocking for me,” Toth added.

Media representatives of member-states and observers of the Turkic Council are on a visit to Azerbaijani Shusha city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war] within an organized media tour.

Foreign journalists first viewed the monuments of Khurshudbanu Natavan [Azerbaijani poetess], Uzeyir Hajibayli (famous Azerbaijani composer), and Bulbul [Azerbaijani singer], which were vandalized by Armenian armed forces during the first Karabakh war [in the 1990s]. Then the journalists visited the Shusha fortress and Jydyr Duzu plain.

