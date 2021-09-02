Residents of Azerbaijan's Kalbajar to return to their native lands after 28 years (PHOTO)

GOYGOL, Azerbaijan, Sept. 2

After 28 years, a group of residents of Azerbaijan’s Kalbajar district, visited their homeland, the Karabakh bureau of Trend reports.

As part of the trip, the Kalbajar residents will lay flowers on the territory where the natives of the district were exterminated in the tunnel, visit the territory where the tragedy occurred in Bashlybel, the grave of the National Hero of Azerbaijan Shahlar Shukurov in the village of Zulfugarli, and also visit the village of Gunashli.

The trip was organized by the State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons.