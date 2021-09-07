Azerbaijan ready to normalize relations with Armenia - FM (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Title Changed:

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 7

Trend:

Azerbaijan is ready to normalize relations with Armenia based on the principles of international law, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

Bayramov made the statement while receiving a delegation led by the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Soltan bin Saad Al-Muraikhi.

The Azerbaijani minister warmly welcomed the delegation of the friendly country of Qatar and spoke about the deep cultural and religious ties that unite the two countries.

He stressed the importance of high-level mutual visits in terms of further development of relations and highlighted the existence of notable mutual understanding between the countries.

According to him, there is cooperation and dialogue between Azerbaijan and Qatar on both bilateral and multilateral platforms.

Al-Moraikhi expressed gratitude for the warm reception and conveyed the greetings of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani to Bayramov.

The state minister said that a number of issues of the cooperation agenda were thoroughly discussed within the framework of a new round of consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two countries held in Baku.

Bayramov emphasized the importance of holding regular political consultations in order to explain the positions of the two countries in detail and ensure mutual understanding.

He also expressed gratitude to Qatar for its continued support to Azerbaijan’s position based on international law, as well as for its unequivocal support of the resolutions annually adopted with regard to our country by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

The Azerbaijani official informed the delegation from Qatar about the current situation in the region, the grave consequences of Armenia’s almost 30 year-long policy of occupation, the liberation of Azerbaijani territories as a result of the 44-day second Karabakh war [from late Sept. to early Nov.2020], as well as the restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated territories.

Besides, Bayramov noted that despite the aggressive policy pursued against Azerbaijan for decades, Azerbaijan is ready to normalize relations with the neighboring country on the basis of the principles of international law and that this position was voiced by the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

During the meeting, the Qatari official, who was informed about the Alat Free Economic Zone, highlighted the opportunity for the involvement of Qatari companies in this project, and also stressed the importance of cooperation in the area of information exchange between the foreign ministries of the two countries.

The state minister of Qatar praised Azerbaijan’s position on ensuring peace and normalization of relations with the neighboring country.

He expressed interest in involving Qatari companies in the implementation of projects within the framework of the rehabilitation process carried out in the Azerbaijani liberated territories and emphasized the importance of usage of the existing opportunities for cooperation in the area of information exchange was also stressed.

In conclusion, Al-Moraikhi wished prosperity and development to the people and state of Azerbaijan.