Economy, trade ministers from Turkic Council states visit Martyrs' Alley in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.10

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

The ministers of economy and trade of the countries of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council), who are on a visit to Azerbaijan, visited the Martyrs' Alley in Baku, Trend reports on Sept.10.

The guests laid a wreath at the ‘Eternal Flame’ and also visited the Monument to Turkish Warriors.

The 10th meeting and business forum of the ministers of economy and trade of the Turkic Council countries will be held in Baku.