President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony to commission Kalbajar oil tanker
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 10
Trend:
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended a ceremony to commission a Kalbajar oil tanker at the Baku Shipyard, Trend reports
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Many companies from Turkic states keen to partake in restoring Azerbaijan's liberated lands - Turkic Council chief
Azerbaijani gov't helped entrepreneurs to get out of COVID-related crisis with fewer losses - minister
German and Azerbaijani companies discuss collaborations in renewable energy sector and smart villages
Azerbaijan's First VP Mehriban Aliyeva takes honored artist Yagub Zurufchu's treatment under personal control