Baku to host joint int'l training of special forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11
Trend:
For the first time, Baku will host 'Three Brothers - 2021' joint international training of special forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan starting from September 12, Trend reports.
Starting from September 12, the 'Three Brothers-2021' Joint International Exercises of the Special Forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan will be held in Baku for the first time.
The main objective of the joint exercises is to improve the interoperability of the Special Forces Units of friendly and partner countries during combat operations, prepare for operations in peacetime and wartime, exchange knowledge and experience.
The 'Three Brothers - 2021' International Exercises will last until September 20.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan sets new rules for collaboration of border and customs authorities in case of emergencies
Astara railway line is most important for transporting goods along North-South corridor - Iran Customs Administration
Armenia should understand that occupation of neighboring countries will not achieve anything - Turkish FM