Turkish ambassador to Azerbaijan tweets about 103rd anniversary of Baku's liberation
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 15
By Humay Aghajanova - Trend:
September 15, 2021 marks 103 years since the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation, Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bagci wrote on Twitter, Trend reports.
“We pay tribute to the memory of the victorious commander of the Caucasian Islamic Army Nuru Pasha, thousands of our compatriots who are buried in the Caucasus. Azerbaijan and Turkey are one nation, two states,” the publication says.
On September 15, 1918, the Caucasian Islamic Army, which included the Azerbaijan Corps, liberated Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation. The liberation of Baku is an event of exceptional importance for the Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship and brotherhood.
