PACE calls on Armenia to release all mine maps of Azerbaijan's liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

PACE Migration Committee has called on Armenia to release all maps of the mines set up on the previously occupied territories of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing PACE.

The PACE Migration Committee has set out a series of recommendations to both countries to address the humanitarian consequences in the short and long term, and move towards a process of peace and reconciliation after the Second Karabakh war.

Thus, the committee deplored that since the November ceasefire, 159 Azerbaijanis have been killed or injured by mines, and called on Armenia to “release, without delay, all mine maps in its possession”.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.