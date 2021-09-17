Head of OIC Ombudsman Association talks Armenian genocide against historical and cultural heritage in Karabakh

AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, Sept. 17

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

During the occupation, Armenia committed genocide against historical and cultural heritage in Shusha and Aghdam, Trend reports, referring to the statement of the president of the Association of Ombudsmen of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the chief Ombudsman of Turkey Sheref Malkoc, who is on a visit to Aghdam.

These are the most large-scale crimes against cultural heritage in the history of mankind, he said.

"Yesterday we were in Shusha, and today we arrived in Aghdam. From here we will go to Terter. The purpose of our visit is to assess the damage caused to the historical and cultural heritage of this region during the Armenian occupation. Historical monuments, works of art, buildings, and graves were destroyed. This is the heritage not only of the residents of Shusha and Aghdam but also of the whole world. During the occupation period, huge damage was caused to historical monuments in Shusha and Aghdam, most of them were completely destroyed, graves were desecrated, and temples were attacked. This is genocide against cultural heritage," Malkoc said.

All this will be reflected in the report that will be submitted to the UN and other organizations working in this field, he noted.

"Our goal is to contribute to the restoration of this heritage after assessing the amount of damage. And also to inform the world community about what happened here during the Armenian occupation, to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. We don't want war. But even if there is a war, it should not affect cultural values, monuments, and temples, which are the historical heritage of mankind," Malkoc said.

