Assistant to Azerbaijani president meets with journalists, bloggers and academicians from Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

Pleased to welcome journalists, bloggers, academicians from neighboring Georgia, Assistant to the Azerbaijani President, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev wrote on his Twitter page, Trend reports.

"We had friendly and broad exchange of views on wide ranging regional issues. Georgian friends will also visit Eastern Zangazur and Karabakh Economic Zones, particularly Shusha and Agdam," Hikmat Hajiyev wrote.