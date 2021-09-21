Azerbaijan, Turkey, Pakistan wrap up joint exercises of special forces (PHOTO/VIDEO) (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 10:11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

A solemn ceremony dedicated to the completion of the "Three Brothers-2021" international exercises involving representatives of the special forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey and Pakistan was held in Baku on September 20, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

According to the ministry, the Commander of the Special Forces of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant General Hikmat Mirzayev congratulated the servicemen on the end of the joint exercises.

After the performance of the national anthems of the countries whose servicemen were involved in the exercises, Mirzayev addressed the personnel and guests.

“The participants in the exercises successfully completed the assigned tasks. I’m convinced that along with improving your skills, you got the opportunity to exchange experiences during the exercises. The joint exercises are an example of friendship, close cooperation between our countries and peoples,” he said. “Each of us felt a sense of pride that the servicemen of the three fraternal countries were together and shoulder to shoulder accomplished the tasks of the exercises.”