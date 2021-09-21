Azerbaijani army holds orienteering exercises (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 21

Trend:

Regular orienteering exercises are being held in the Azerbaijani army, Trend reports via Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Participants involved in the competitions from various branches of the armed forces, specialized military educational institutions and military units will compete in the ability to navigate the terrain.

The results of the competition will be evaluated by the judging panel consisting of representatives of the Ministry of Defense and the Orienteering Federation of Azerbaijan.