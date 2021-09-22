Azerbaijan, Turkey to expand exchange of experience in mobilization, conscription (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22
Azerbaijan and Turkey may expand the process of exchanging experience in the field of mobilization and conscription, the Azerbaijani State Service for Mobilization and Conscription told Trend on Sept. 22.
Head of the State Service, Colonel-General Arzu Rahimov met with a delegation led by Deputy Head of the Mobilization Department of the Turkish Ministry of National Defense Mehmet Erdogan.
During the meeting, the sides discussed the issues of further expanding the process of exchanging experience in the field of mobilization and conscription and other issues of mutual interest.
