Turkey shares footage on flights of Azerbaijani, Turkish fighter jets within TEKNOFEST-2021 (VIDEO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22
Trend:
The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has distributed a video about the flights of Azerbaijani and Turkish fighter jets as part of the TEKNOFEST-2021 festival, Trend reports citing the ministry.
The video footage was posted on the agency's Twitter page.
At the festival, which will run until September 26, two MiG-29 fighters of the Azerbaijani Air Force will perform demonstration flights at different times.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads makes proposals on construction of alternative Sumgayit-Baku road (Exclusive)
Azerbaijan names area of liberated territories demined by its military engineering-fortification units