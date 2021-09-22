Turkey shares footage on flights of Azerbaijani, Turkish fighter jets within TEKNOFEST-2021 (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 22

Trend:

The Turkish Ministry of National Defense has distributed a video about the flights of Azerbaijani and Turkish fighter jets as part of the TEKNOFEST-2021 festival, Trend reports citing the ministry.

The video footage was posted on the agency's Twitter page.

At the festival, which will run until September 26, two MiG-29 fighters of the Azerbaijani Air Force will perform demonstration flights at different times.