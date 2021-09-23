Azerbaijani FM meets with Secretary General of Council of Europe

Bakı. Trend:

On September 22, 2021, within the framework of the 76th session of the UN General Assembly, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov met with the Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić, Trend reports citing the MFA.

The sides exchanged views on the current state and prospects of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe, the Action Plan between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe for 2022, as well as the processes taking place in the region.

Reminding that the Council of Europe stands for peace, development and prosperity in the region, Marija Pejčinović Burić said they were ready to provide appropriate support.

Other issues of mutual interest were also discussed during the meeting.