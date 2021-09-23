US Under Secretary of State thanks Azerbaijan for helping to evacuate people from Afghanistan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept.23
Trend:
The US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland thanked Azerbaijan for its support to the US in evacuating its citizens from Afghanistan on Twitter, Trend reports.
Nuland also noted that she was glad to meet with the Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov.
The meeting between Nuland and Bayramov took place during the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on September 21.
