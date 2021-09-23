Azerbaijani FM meets OSCE Chairman-in-Office (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

Trend:

Within the framework of the 76 session of the UN General Assembly, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Swedish Foreign Minister, OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Ann Linde, Trend reports, referring to the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Sweden are developing in a number of directions and there are great opportunities for expanding this cooperation, the parties noted during the meeting.

Azerbaijani FM informed his colleague about the current safety situation, issues related to the implementation of the trilateral statements, Armenia's behavior that contradicts the provisions of the trilateral agreement of November 10, 2020, and other issues. The parties also exchanged opinions on the post-conflict stage of recovery and reconstruction.

Azerbaijan's cooperation with the OSCE and preparations for the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting were discussed.

The sides also exchanged views on a number of issues on the agenda of bilateral cooperation.